The following is a press release issued by Lake County Public Health:. In response to the nationwide shortage of infant formula, Lake County Health Services and First 5 Lake County are issuing recommendations to families for easing the impacts of the shortage and obtaining appropriate substitutions. At this time, if you believe the availability of your preferred infant formula or infant’s feeding routine is at risk of being impacted as a result of this event, you are advised to consult with your pediatrician regarding any potential changes.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO