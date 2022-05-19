Orrin “Checkmate” Hudson: new weapon of choice – kings, queens and pawns—not guns

ATLANTA: A Memorial Service Celebrating the life of the late. Max Cleland will be held on May 25, 11 a.m., at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive N.W. The many friends of Sen..Cleland are invited to join his family for the service which will be a celebration of his life and career in public service. At this time, the program will include remarks by the Honorable Charles “Chuck” Hagel, former Secretary of Defense and former US Senator; the Honorable Roy Barnes, former Governor of Georgia; and Douglas Brinkley, Presidential Scholar, best-selling author,and Professor of History at Rice University. Sen. Cleland’s close friend, the Rev. Gil Watson, Pastor Emeritus at Northside United Methodist Church, will bring the sermon.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO