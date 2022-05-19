ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Orrin “Checkmate” Hudson: new weapon of choice – kings, queens and pawns—not guns

On Common Ground News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA—Motivational speaker Orrin “Checkmate” Hudson has been in headline news this week with a message for young people who want to be gang bangers: “Think it out, don’t shoot it out. The new weapon of choice is a king, queen and a pawn—not a...

ocgnews.com

On Common Ground News

ASO returns to Piedmont Park for 2 free concerts in June

ATLANTA – This summer, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra(ASO) returns to Piedmont Park’s Oak Hill for two free Concerts in the Park: “From Paris to Piedmont” on June 15 and “Hooray for Hollywood” on June 22. Piedmont Park’s Oak Hill is located at 371 Tenth St., downtown Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

Meet the Stone Mountain Hookers—a women’s fishing club

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA–They began during the height of the COVID pandemic—all retired women who began fishing together at a beautiful, private lake. Over a year later, the Stone Mountain Hookers, the name they adopted, are still having fun, fishing regularly, and all the while learning the important basics of angling.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
On Common Ground News

City of Atlanta to host technology job + resource fair

ATLANTA— The City of Atlanta will hold a Technology Job and Resource Fair on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,at Georgia Institute of Technology’s Dalney Building. Find a message from Mayor Andre Dickens and more information on the job fair here or by clicking the video below.
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

MARTA selects new riders’ advisory council

ATLANTA – The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has selected its next Riders’ Advisory Council (RAC), the all-volunteer body dedicated to helping improve the transit experience for customers. The new, 30-member council is comprised of people drawn from MARTA’s service area – the City of Atlanta, DeKalb, Fulton and Clayton counties....
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County announces $1 million in Youth Safety and Violence Prevention Grants

DECATUR, GA—DeKalb County announced the availability of $1 million in funding for the DeKalb Youth Safety and Violence Prevention Grant initiative, which will provide violence prevention and intervention strategies in partnership with eligible selected nonprofits.,. “We want to help support community groups that are already working to reduce violence,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

McDonald’s USA debuts the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry May 25

ATLANTA—Just in time for the start of summer, McDonald’s USA is rolling out its first new McFlurry®flavor of the year – the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry. The tasty frozen treat will be available starting May 25 for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, according to an Atlanta news release.
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

Memorial service set for Sen. Max Cleland May 25

ATLANTA: A Memorial Service Celebrating the life of the late. Max Cleland will be held on May 25, 11 a.m., at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive N.W. The many friends of Sen..Cleland are invited to join his family for the service which will be a celebration of his life and career in public service. At this time, the program will include remarks by the Honorable Charles “Chuck” Hagel, former Secretary of Defense and former US Senator; the Honorable Roy Barnes, former Governor of Georgia; and Douglas Brinkley, Presidential Scholar, best-selling author,and Professor of History at Rice University. Sen. Cleland’s close friend, the Rev. Gil Watson, Pastor Emeritus at Northside United Methodist Church, will bring the sermon.
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

9,106 turnout for Rockdale County’s early voting period

Rockdale County Supervisor of Elections Cynthia Willingham has issued a report showing 9,106 voters casts ballots during the Early Voting Period, which began on Monday, May 2 and ended on Friday, May 20. The turnout represents about 15 percent of Rockdale’s 60,582 active voters. A breakdown of the unofficial...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

GHSA strips Chamblee High girls’ soccer team of 2022 state and region titles over violations

Infractions Include Conflict of Interest; 3 Players ruled ineligible for next season. DEKALB COUNTY, GA—On May 11, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) informed Chamblee High School that it was in violation of three by-laws, resulting in the program forfeiting all its victories during the 2021-2022 season, including its region and state championship titles. GHSA also informed the school that three student athletes are ineligible for varsity participation for one calendar year.
CHAMBLEE, GA

