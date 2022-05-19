CDOT preps for I-70 expansion at Floyd Hill, releases renderings

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — State transportation officials are getting ready for a big construction project on Interstate 70 in the mountains. Floyd Hill is going to get a makeover as the Colorado Department of Transportation plans to widen the highway.

Floyd Hill starts near Idaho Springs. Anyone who has driven to ski areas on a weekend knows it is infamous for heavy traffic. CDOT plans to change that.

New state renderings show a “double-decker” and a wider I-70 navigating Floyd Hill. Traffic currently funnels to two lanes westbound in the area.

“I stay away from Fridays and Saturdays,” said Ana, a Central City resident. “Those are awful.”

Construction should start in springtime 2023 and run through 2027 at a cost of roughly $700 million. It’s something Ana is not thrilled about.

“Because of the money involved,” she said. “I don’t want to have to pay increased taxes. I really don’t.”

For Elizabeth, a Lakewood resident who enjoys occasional weekend high country trips she said bring it on.

“I’m pretty excited,” Elizabeth said. “I think it’s going to be cool. I’m sure it might be a little frustrating at first, but once it’s done, I’m sure it will be awesome.”

CDOT plans to add a third lane heading west. Drivers should expect tolls to travel in the new lane. Other improvements will include wildlife crossings.

The state said plans and renderings are subject to change.

