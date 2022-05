The Lake County Council on Aging announced that to celebrate Older Americans Month this May it is inviting seniors to lunch at its four Lunch Place locations. “Older Americans Month is a time to honor the older adults in our lives and an opportunity to raise awareness about the issues that many seniors face, like hunger and isolation,” the agency stated in a news release. “A great way to celebrate Older American Month is to have lunch with other seniors.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO