Divergence-degenerate spatial multiplexing towards future ultrahigh capacity, low error-rate optical communications
Spatial mode (de)multiplexing of orbital angular momentum (OAM) beams is a promising solution to address future bandwidth issues, but the rapidly increasing divergence with the mode order severely limits the practically addressable number of OAM modes. Here we present a set of multi-vortex geometric beams (MVGBs) as high-dimensional information carriers for...www.nature.com
Comments / 0