ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

I-81 bus crash survivors thank first responders

By Daniel Hamburg
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flFil_0fj1Eyhn00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday marks eight months since a bus crash on I-81 sent 31 people to the hospital.

On Wednesday some of the Lancaster County survivors thanked first responders at the Penn State Health Life Lion hangar.

It’s not often patients get to follow up with the EMTs who helped them or vice versa, so it was an opportunity during National EMS week to thank them.

The September bus crash in Schuylkill County is still fresh on the minds of those who were inside and those who responded.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It presented a very challenging rescue for us as first responders. It was into trees. The front of the bus was elevated about 10 feet off the ground and it was about 100 yards into the woods,” said EMT Brian Musolino with Penn State Health Life Lion.

Members of LCBC church based in Manheim were headed back from a retreat on a charter bus that ran off the road. Sharon Keihl was one of the group leaders with 30 others on board, including many high school students.

“I specifically remember the first responder. He checked me right away, he checked my back and he’s like, do not move her,” Keihl said.

Keihl was flown to Hershey with severe injuries, resulting in back fusion surgery.

The celebration was a chance to thank some of those first responders in person for the first time.

“Thankfully, I haven’t had any weakness or loss of mobility, but it’s because of the way that they’re so professional and they knew what they were doing that that I don’t have you know, worse injuries than I do,” Keihl said.

PREVIEW: LCBC Church thanking first responders for help with bus crash

LCBC Manheim Pastor Kevin Mahan is grateful.

“We just want to say thank you, being the experts, the hands, the feet, the voices of comfort when we couldn’t be there. Just incredibly grateful for how they serve our community,” Mahan said.

Some are still recovering but all survived.

“We never generally get to see those patients or even hear how they did after the fact. So it is very rewarding to get to see them up talking and doing well. And just coming in and saying thank you, even though we don’t expect a thank you,” Musolino said.

Life Lion was one of several ambulance and fire companies that helped take patients to Penn State Health in Hershey as well as Geisinger and Lehigh Valley hospitals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Central York teacher killed after shed dispute, per police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation continues to look into the physical and mental state of a York man after a Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township. In a press conference held just days after the incident, the Chief of Police for the Spring […]
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Manheim, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
abc27 News

DC Special Police Officer shot and killed

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An off-duty D.C. Special Police Officer is dead after a shooting took place in the 2500 block of Elvans Road in Southeast D.C. Around 12:23 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to the area after hearing the sounds of a gunshot. Upon arrival, they found the Special Police Officer dead on the scene […]
MANASSAS, VA
abc27 News

Midstate pediatrician provides advice for formula shortage

(WHTM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant shortages of baby formulas in stores across the country and in Pennsylvania. A recent recall of formula products over contamination concerns has worsened the shortage and shelves may not be restocked for a few more weeks. Experts across the nation have come forward with advice, tips and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#First Responders#Traffic Accident#Whtm#Lcbc
abc27 News

Midstate healthcare workers push for proper funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several caregivers from across the State of Pennsylvania came together at the Capitol in downtown Harrisburg to call for lawmakers to fight for proper funding for long-term care facilities. They say, without it, some potential residents could be turned away from nursing homes. Healthcare advocates say the COVID-19 pandemic has taken […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc27 News

Pa. Dept. of Corrections hosting Camp Hill job fair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a job fair at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Camp Hill on June 7 and 8, 2022. The job fair will be located at 2500 Lisburn Road in Camp Hill. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 7, and 9 […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Big Brothers Big Sisters Capital Region receives $1.1M from Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region is one step closer to transforming mentorship in Midstate communities thanks to a donation of $1.1 million from philanthropist, and Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. “This generous gift will provide opportunities to collaborate and create partnerships so we can expand our services. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster police identify suspect in shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Criminal Investigation Division of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police has identified a suspect in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, May 17 near South Queen and Andrew Streets. According to the Bureau of Police, Detective Adam Flurry, who is leading the investigation in this case, has identified 19-year-old Shymir […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Lebanon man indicted on firearm charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on May 18 that 28-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Pagan of Lebanon was indicted for firearm charges. The indictment alleges that Rodriguez-Pagan purchased eight handguns and falsely claimed that they were for himself. The purchases occurred in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties between […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Mental health advocate raising awareness in her community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg mental health advocate is working to connect people with resources. In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, she hosted an event inviting the community to learn more. Asia Tippitt started her organization “Mental Health Matters” during the pandemic, seeing a need for easy access to mental health […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy