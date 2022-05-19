ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia store shootings: White man faces hate crime charges

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal grand jury in Georgia has brought hate crime charges against a white man accused of shooting into two convenience stores near his home last July.

The U.S. attorney in Atlanta says Larry Edward Foxworth of Jonesboro was indicted Tuesday on two counts each of hate crime and of using a firearm in a violent crime.

No one was hurt in the shootings. But prosecutors say Foxworth fired into the stores last July 30 in an attempt to kill people because of their race.

Authorities didn’t elaborate on what race was allegedly targeted, and it wasn’t clear whether the man has an attorney.

