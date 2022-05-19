Dayton woman killed in Colorado shooting

Stock photo of crime scene tape. (Kali9/Getty Images)

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Colorado.

The woman was identified by El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 32-year-old Abigail Miller of Dayton, according to a release.

On the night of May 14, Colorado Springs Police Department investigated a shooting on Lexington Drive in Rampart Park.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased adult woman, the release from the police department states.

Crews are investigating the death as a homicide.

Colorado Springs Police Department said Miller’s death is still under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or if you want to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

