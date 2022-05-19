Expect sunny, warm conditions Thursday in Kern; windy in deserts, mountains

On Thursday, Kern County will see warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Our mountains and desert communities will remain under a wind advisory through Friday at 5 a.m. Look for temps to reach only mid-80s at the end of the work week, mid- to upper-80s through the weekend.

By Wednesday of next week, we might be looking at our first triple-digit day of the season as strong ridge of high pressure moves back in. Air quality will be moderate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.