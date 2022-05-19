ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Expect sunny, warm conditions Thursday in Kern; windy in deserts, mountains

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAtZc_0fj1E22G00

On Thursday, Kern County will see warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Our mountains and desert communities will remain under a wind advisory through Friday at 5 a.m. Look for temps to reach only mid-80s at the end of the work week, mid- to upper-80s through the weekend.

By Wednesday of next week, we might be looking at our first triple-digit day of the season as strong ridge of high pressure moves back in. Air quality will be moderate.

