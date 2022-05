Oak Park police arrested a 39-year-old Chicago man after he was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and found unresponsive with a loaded gun in his hand at 10:26 p.m., May 19 in the 300 block of South Maple Avenue. The suspect did not have a valid driver’s license or auto insurance and was also found to be under the influence of alcohol.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO