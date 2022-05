CHURCH HILL – Amy Gail Cassell (Harris), 53, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022. Amy was born in Kingsport but lived in Church Hill most of her life. She was a lifelong community servant who loved helping people and doing the Lord’s work. She worked for the State of Tennessee for many years with the Department of Child Services. Amy was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, and a loving friend to all who were blessed to know her.

CHURCH HILL, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO