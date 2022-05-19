ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boley, OK

‘We Are Oklahoma History’: Boley Hosts ‘Crossroads: Change In Rural America’ Traveling Exhibit

By Anjelicia Bruton
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzNFO_0fj1CKuV00

Residents like Henrietta Holloway Hicks are fighting to preserve Boley, Oklahoma and its history. Boley is one of 13 all-Black towns that still exist in the state.

“We are Black history, we are Oklahoma history, we are American history. We are ‘Boley Strong,’” Karen Ekuban said.

“Everything here was built, made, and owned by -- you call them African Americans now. They called them colored people then,” Holloway Hicks said. “This very building is one of the first car dealership for Black folks in the world.”

What once was a vibrant town of thousands of people now has approximately 500 residents, and the streets are quiet.

Boley does not have a grocery store. Schools are shut down, but residents said movement in the area are changing.

Boley is the only spot in Oklahoma to showcase the Smithsonian Institution's traveling exhibit highlighting rural America right now.

State Senator Roger Thompson hopes having Boley in the spotlight will also bring tourists.

“We got parts of our history that are good,” Thompson said. “We got parts of our history that are terrible. They are parts of our history. Let's tell our history as factual as we can tell our history. Let's learn from the mistakes we've made to be better people in the future.”

The state funded $65,000 to get the exhibit here to Oklahoma. Holloway Hicks sees this as a step in the right direction to revitalizing the all-Black town.

“What we're going to do in the future will be greater,” Holloway Hicks said.

The exhibit will be here until June 25.

Below is a list of events around the exhibit:

Exhibit Hours:

Thursdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PROGRAM: Rural Identity

2 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Boley Community Center

11 West Grant Street

Speaker: Judge Henrietta Hicks

May 26-29 on Main Street

Big Screen Outdoor Production @ Dusk (May 28 will be shown in community center at noon only; not at night due to the rodeo)

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor production.

May 28

Parade at 3 p.m. and Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

May 29

Gospel Explosion

5 p.m. on Main Street

Soul Food Sunday

Comments / 0

Related
garlandjournal.com

THE CITY OF TULSA WAS THE KLAN AND MOB IN THE 1921 RACE MASSACRE

The Black Wall Street Times discovered that hundreds of Klan members worked for the City of Tulsa during the 1920s, the same decade as the massacre. Klan organization within the City of Tulsa made it difficult for Black residents to seek and receive justice for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boley, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New details announced for upcoming quarter featuring Wilma Mankiller

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Earlier this year, the U.S. Mint announced that Wilma Mankiller would be the next woman to be minted on the newest quarter. Mankiller was the first female Chief of the Cherokee Nation. She was elected in 1987 and tripled the tribe’s enrollment and doubled employment. Mankiller won the re-election and continued to better the Cherokee Nation by building new housing, health centers, and children’s programs.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTEN.com

Ada church raffling hundreds of dollars worth of stuff

ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A raffle in Ada's Wintersmith Park, courtesy of the House of Joy Church in Ada. According to the pastor there will be a smaller raffle toward the beginning of the event leading to a guest speaker, then bigger things raffled toward the end. There will be...
ADA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossroads#Black History#American History#Rural America#African Americans#Smithsonian Institution#State
KFOR

USS Oklahoma City to be decommissioned after 34 years of service

BREMERTON, Wash. (KFOR) – The nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) will be decommissioned Friday, May 20, at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, after more than 34 years of service. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine was commissioned July 9, 1988 and declared out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy