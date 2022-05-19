ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Latest news on Edge's future

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the last few years before returning to the WWE scene, Edge had dedicated himself to cinema and the world of TV series, since his work in the world of pro-wrestling now seemed irremediably over due to a very serious neck injury. After almost ten years of forced retirement,...

PWMania

Sasha Banks Reportedly “Mad” About Ronda Rousey Getting WrestleMania 38 Spot

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely by WWE after walking out of Monday’s episode of RAW. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed what may have caused Banks to walk out on Wrestling Observer Radio. “Sasha has always had issues, she was mad that Ronda got...
WWE
PWMania

Mickie James Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE RAW

Former WWE star Mickie James, spoke about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE RAW during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “I actually applaud them standing in their convictions and how they felt. If that’s how they felt and they felt disrespected, or they felt unheard, or they felt any of those things, at the end of the day, we’re still independent contractors. It can be argued that they did show up to work that day, they saw whatever they were supposed to do and they had committed to at least half the day. I don’t really know because I wasn’t there to see the whole thing, so you’re only hearing what they put out.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Says Released WWE Star Was ‘Like A Son’ To Vince McMahon

During Bray Wyatt’s time with the WWE, the charismatic superstar created several iconic characters that brought a unique and different feel to the traditional WWE product, from the Eater of Worlds to the Fiend. Wyatt eventually became one of WWE’s top stars, and according to Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon was very high on him — with a very unique way of showing it.
WWE
Wrestling World

RAW: Randy Orton got injured

One of the matches that WWE Universe fans have been waiting for the longest is the one that took place on Friday night in the latest weekly episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX networks. After seeing the fairly anonymous 3 vs 3 of Wrestlemania Backlash, with the match that initially had to see the unification of the couple titles of the WWE main roster between only Usos and RK-Bro, which eventually became a match with his also internal Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, in the end, the company has opted to postpone the contest with the couple champions by just a few weeks.
WWE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star To Make Return To In-Ring Action On Next Week’s Raw

After more than a year, Lacey Evans will be returning to active competition in WWE. On tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced that Lacey Evans will finally return to action on next week’s episode of the red brand. There’s no word yet on who she will be facing in the match, but we will keep you updated.
WWE
Financial World

Jim Ross: "Brock Lesnar was furious about his pay at..."

In the latest installment of his Grilling JR, well-known WWE Hall of Famer, currently working on the AEW commentary table, Jim Ross, wanted to tell how Brock Lesnar went on a rampage when he learned of his pay for Wrestlemania 20, with the historic voice of the WWE who in fact told: "I remember, the pay for Wrestlemania 20, for him, was $ 250,000, just as it was for Goldberg.
WWE
#Combat#The Rated R Superstar#Canadian#The Wwe Hall Of Fame
PWMania

Hulk Hogan Facing Ric Flair at Starrcast V?

Due to new comments from the legendary B. Brian Blair, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, 73, and Hulk Hogan, 68, are reported to be facing each other at Starrcast V. Flair is set to return to the ring for one night only at Starrcast later this summer, as we previously reported. The bout will take place on Sunday, July 31 at Starrcast in Nashville, Tennessee, live from the Nashville Fairgrounds, as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair is rumored to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery partner alongside AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Ricky Steamboat, a WWE Hall of Famer, was rumoured to be the mystery partner, but he recently denied it.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Sasha Banks and Naomi; Real Life in Wrestling

Are we watching an episode of “Dark Side Of The Ring” unfold before our eyes? Maybe it’s not that sexy, but it is interesting and sad. Monday night offered us a bit of an interesting situation on RAW. I guess that’s an understatement, considering that everyone and their Mother is either talking, vlogging, blogging, or arguing over one thing that has grabbed the pro wrestling community by the throat, and that is… Veer Mahaan defeated Mustafa Ali!
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Reuniting With Former Tag Team Partner

For the upcoming Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors event on July 9 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA, Jon Moxley will reunite with one of his former tag team partners Sami Callihan to face The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards). The last time Mox and Callihan...
CLIVE, IA
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Former Champion Makes Surprise Return With Previous Gimmick

Welcome back? Wrestling is interesting in a lot of ways, as you will see a wrestler appear in different characters and gimmicks over the years. Every now and then you will see them revert to some of their own characters, which can make for more than a few interesting options. It can be interesting to see how the wrestler goes when things change and now that might be the case again.
WWE
Wrestling World

Why was Sasha Banks so furious?

As we saw during the Wrestlemania 38 card, Sasha Banks and Naomi teamed up in a multi tag team match valid for the WWE main roster women's couple titles, which in the end was won by the two girls. After a few weeks of reign, however, a sensational twist hit WWE Universe fans and colleagues of the two, when both Sasha and Naomi left the backstage of Monday Night Raw, even leaving their belts in John's office.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Teases One Of His Rivals As Fourth Member Of The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge continues teasing a new member of The Judgment Day stable. Ever since vowing that the group wasn’t finished recruiting people, Edge has taken to social media and teased who the possible 4th person may be. This time, Edge posted a photo of one of his current rivals — Finn Balor. It would be a shock to see Balor, who has recently aligned himself with AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, betray his teammates and join The Judgment Day.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Have Spoiled Major Title Change

Can we get a warning next time? There is a lot going on at any given point in WWE and sometimes the company builds on the idea of wondering what they are going to do next. In theory, this is going to draw interest in what is going on and there can be some great drama as a result. WWE was trying to do that this week but they might have accidentally spoiled it in advance.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Offers Medical Update On Two Banged Up Stars

They’re a bit banged up. WWE has a lot of television time available to them and it can be difficult to find ways to fill in all of that time. The company has several wrestlers available to help, but sometimes they need to make a few changes for the sake of a little freshening up. That seems to be the case again, as we might not be seeing a pair of stars, at least for a little bit.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speaks Out on Ric Flair Returning to the Ring

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, including Ric Flair’s comeback to ring activity. As PWMania.com previously reported, the match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumors, FTR and Flair will face Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The match will be announced later today.
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From Wrestling

Everyone knows that no one can wrestle forever, and it seems that Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) is getting ready to wrap up his career soon. The former WWE star is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready in what is being billed as “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”
WWE
ComicBook

Report: WWE's Plan to Crown New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

WWE announced via Michael Cole on last week's Friday Night SmackDown that both Sasha Banks and Naomi have been stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on top of being suspended indefinitely after walking out at the start of last week's Monday Night Raw. Cole mentioned that a future tournament will be held to crown a new pair of champions, though a quick look at WWE's main roster shows that might be difficult. None of the 12 previous tag team champions are still operating as a duo and teams like Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Queen Zelina & Carmella recently split up on Raw, leaving the only current teams to be Natalya & Shayna Baszler and Nikki ASH & Doudrop.
WWE
