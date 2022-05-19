Stefanik denies embracing ‘replacement theory;’ critics claim her ads suggest otherwise

John W. Dimbleby, 83, of Whitesboro, died unexpectedly May 20, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, with his family at his side. Jack was born, January 24, 1939, in Utica, the son of James W. and Lottie May Owens Dimbleby. He was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, class of 1956. While in school, Jack and several friends founded a successful dance band, The Musical Demons. He continued his education at Utica College of Syracuse University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree. While attending Utica College, Mr. Dimbleby also completed the requirements to become a licensed funeral director. He began his career alongside his father at the J. W. Dimbleby Funeral Home, Whitesboro, and over the years acquired additional funeral homes. He and his lifelong friend, Tom Groves, purchased the Eldridge-Groves Funeral Home, Old Forge; later, he purchased the Wilcox Funeral Home, West Winfield, and the George W. Koerner Funeral Home, Holland Patent, (all now known as Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc.) and most recently the Smith Funeral Home in Sauquoit. He was proud to have his son and grandson follow him in the business.

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO