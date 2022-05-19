ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylerville, NY

Stefanik denies embracing ‘replacement theory;’ critics claim her ads suggest otherwise

By Emily Russell via Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-21, Schuylerville, has been in the national spotlight since the mass shooting Saturday that killed 10 people in a mostly Black neighborhood in Buffalo. National media outlets and some members of her own Republican party claim Stefanik has embraced replacement theory, the idea that...

SA
5d ago

This is so in our faces, NO RESPECT FOR AMERICANS or for the immigrants that CAME HERE LEGALLY THIS HAS TO STOP, there should be a way to hold the President accountable for putting our country and people in harms way, they have no idea who is in our country or where everyone has settled!!!! JUST WRONG!!!😡🇺🇸VOTE SMARTER 2022/24🇺🇸Lets take our country back!!!!!!!!!

