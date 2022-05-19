ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Cleaning business works to help Topekans recover after storm

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After Tuesday night’s storm, one local company’s phone has been ringing off the hook with restoration and cleaning needs.

Chavez Restoration and Cleaning in Topeka began receiving calls Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. from customers battling with storm damage. They said around 70 calls have come in just today with a majority of them pertaining to water in their basement.

Losing electricity, which can cause a sump pump failure, having a window leak and foundation issues can all lead to water issues during severe storms. While the company tries to help those looking to extract water on their own, they say it can be dangerous.

”So, if they’ve had a lot of water come into their basement then that can potentially be a serious and dangerous situation,” said Amanda Thompson, General Manager at Chavez Restoration. “So, we want to make sure that that is certainly addressed by a professional – don’t go walk into deep water.”

She said after water levels surpass one to two inches you can run into a variety of problems. They suggest moving effected items, like furniture, and getting rid of any moisture that might linger after water removal can help the process.

