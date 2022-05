A man is dead after being shot early Sunday morning outside a downtown Dothan café. Police say the incident took place in the 200 block of East Powell Street. The victim has been identified as Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts, age 21. According to a police report, McLeod-Roberts was outside the business when an unknown person walked up and shot him once. McLeod-Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO