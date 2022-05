I have written many letters before about the marginalization of Radcliff in the name of politics. Radcliff has suffered many recent losses due to mismanagement and failure to prepare for changes that came because of BRAC 2005. We can only pause at the red light or glance out the window while driving through Radcliff to see the empty business fronts. That’s the obvious signs of loss. The not so obvious is the loss of county services from vehicle registration to driver’s license issue and a library.

RADCLIFF, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO