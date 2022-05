The Lakers fired Frank Vogel from the post in April following a disappointing 33-49 season and star LeBron James was reportedly "very enthused" by the prospect of the team bringing in former point guard-turned-Golden State head coach-turned-commentator Mark Jackson as the next leader in Los Angeles. It was reported in early May that Jackson was the favorite for the then-vacant gig with the Sacramento Kings, but that job ultimately went to Warriors assistant Mike Brown.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO