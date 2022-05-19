ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Belichick, Patriots serious about the coaches?

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss this week’s meetings with the Patriots assistants and why they don’t have titles. The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles...

These reports about Mac Jones, Patriots should give fans optimism

Let's face it: The vibes around the New England Patriots haven't been great this offseason. The Patriots stayed relatively quiet in free agency, adding wide receiver DeVante Parker but failing to make any significant moves while their AFC competitors stocked up with talent. They made several head-scratching decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, seemingly reaching in Rounds 1 and 2 for offensive guard Cole Strange and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.
Patriots are reportedly 'ecstatic' with Mac Jones entering Year 2

There’s a lot of hype around Mac Jones entering his second year, despite the departure of Josh McDaniels and other coaches on the offensive side. For many players in this crucial developmental stage, there’s a need for consistency and familiarity within the organization. But, Jones has already admitted that he’s no stranger to change — McDaniels believes he can adjust to these changes also. It takes a certain level of dedication and an ability to learn from those around them, and Jones has both of those characteristics.
Reported interest in Tyquan Thornton changes perspective on Patriots’ pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly a month old already, and perspective on the New England Patriots‘ performance hasn’t changed much. Those concerns grew louder on Monday when Matt Patricia told reporters that first-rounder Cole Strange, widely viewed as a third- or fourth-round pick during the pre-draft process, “has a long way to go” in his development, seemingly hinting that the Chattanooga product might not be ready to start as a rookie.
Eli Manning jokes Robert Kraft would have 10 Super Bowl rings if not for the Mannings

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls during Robert Kraft’s tenure as owner. Eli Manning recently reminded Kraft that it could have been more, if not for the Manning family. Manning was speaking at the event where Kraft received Sports Business Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and he pointed out that Kraft’s Patriots lost to Manning-quarterbacked teams four times in the postseason.
Breaking: Celtics Guard Out For Personal Reasons Tonight

The Boston Celtics will be without a key role player as they look to bounce back in Game 2. On Thursday morning, the Celtics announced that Derrick White will be out for "personal reasons." According to Boston insider Keith Smith, White and his wife were expecting a child — presumably...
Pats 'ecstatic' with Mac's offseason dedication

BOSTON -- Mac Jones had a very successful rookie season in the NFL, but the Patriots know that he's in no position to be resting on any laurels heading into an all-important year two.Apparently, he hasn't been doing that at all, which has the team feeling quite pleased about their young QB this spring.According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots are "ecstatic" with Jones' "dedication" to work this offseason thus far."Jones has spent long hours at Gillette Stadium, often beating the coaching staff into the building to get a jump-start on film study for the day," Howe reported. "He...
Pats announce 2022 preseason schedule

BSOTON -- One week after officially setting the regular-season schedule, the Patriots now officially have their preseason schedule set as well.New England announced the dates and start times of all three preseason games for the forthcoming season, with home games against the Giants and Panthers and a road date to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.The dates and times of each game are below:vs. New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Gillette Stadiumvs. Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., Gillette Stadiumat Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Aug. 26, 8:15 p.m.The Patriots will also be holding joint practice sessions with the Raiders prior to that preseason finale, according to a report. Those two teams will also play against each other in the regular season, with a Sunday Night Football matchup scheduled for Week 15.The Patriots will also hold joint practices with the Panthers prior to that preseason game, according to another report.The Patriots' regular season begins on Sept. 11, with a road game in Miami.All three preseason games will air on WBZ-TV.
ESPN Analyst Names Biggest "X-Factor" In Celtics-Heat Series

The Eastern Conference Finals is knotted up at 1-1 following the Boston Celtics' 125-102 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Heading into Game 3, one ESPN analyst believes there's an X-factor that could decide the series. On Friday's edition of Get Up, ESPN's Tim Legler spoke glowingly about Celtics...
Bergeron decision on retirement to set course for Bruins offseason plans

That decision solely is in the hands of Bergeron, the Bruins captain and No. 1 center. He said Wednesday that he would be taking time to evaluate his future with his family, figuring out whether he might have the desire to come back for his 19th NHL season, all of them in Boston.
