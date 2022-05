When it comes to celebrating our nation’s birth, Las Cruces pulls out all the stops. The weekend officially begins the evening of July 3rd with The Electric Light Parade, hosted by the City of Las Cruces and New Mexico State University (NMSU). This beautiful spectacle brings the surrounding community together to watch creatively decorated floats, covered in hundreds of twinkling lights, brighten up the night under starry skies. The Annual 4th of July Electric Parade makes its run July 3, 2022, beginning at 9 p.m.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO