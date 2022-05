FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Residents at the High Point Apartment Complex in Fayetteville say they have been dealing with unaddressed sewage and cannot get a hold of management. "This is like the fifth one, only this is the worse. Flooding...from the toilet,” said Debbie Mendoza, who has been living in the High Point Apartments for nearly four years.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO