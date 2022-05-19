ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Pearson Moving Expands Services Across Chandler Region

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

Pearson Moving, the renowned professional movers in Arizona and surrounding states, has expanded its services across the Chandler region to benefit people in the area. Moving homes or offices can be a daunting proposition. It's the time when home and business owners have a lot on their plate to contend with....

www.buffalonynews.net

AZFamily

Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

HonorHealth and 7 more Valley companies ready to hire YOU (05/22)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. HonorHealth invites you to join their Allied Health and Support Services Hiring Event! Take your career beyond expectations and join them on Wednesday June 1 from 2pm – 5pm for in-person interviews with Leaders and Recruiters from their multiple Phoenix area locations. Interviewing for the following positions; Respiratory, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapists, Radiology and Pharmacy Techs, Pharmacists, Laboratory, Medical Assistant/Patient Care Techs, Patient Registration, Scheduling and Medical Billing, Nutrition and Housekeeping Services. Transition Incentive Bonus starting at $1,500* on select positions. On-the-spot job offers will be made, please bring your resume. It all happens at HonorHealth Shea Medical Center 9003 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Brady Conference Center. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
golfcourseindustry.com

Popular Arizona municipal course undergoing $4 million renovation

Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona, will undergo a four-month golf course renovation. The project begins in June and is expected to be completed by October 2022. The course will remain open for play during the renovation. The Arizona Community Golf Foundation and a private donor are funding the $4...
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Chandler, AZ
State
Arizona State
Chandler, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Greyson F

Local Restaurant, Autism Supporter, Forced to Close

Grab a last sandwich and cookie while you can.Matthew Feeney /Unsplash. There are a handful of businesses around metro Phoenix that go out of their way to help individuals with disabilities. One local restaurant makes sure to do exactly this, by employing at least half of its staff with individuals who have developmental disabilities, including autism. However, many of these hard-working employees will need to start looking for different lines of work as the restaurant recently announced its upcoming closure.
GILBERT, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Tucson Dispensary Is Being Backing Into a Corner

Tucson’s Zoning Administrator is taking a position that a tile workshop, which is within 500 feet of The Downtown Dispensary, is a “K-12 public, private, or charter school,” thus preventing the dispensary from utilizing its expansion that the City of Tucson permitted and that the dispensary has already constructed, according to SmarterTucson.com.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona Coyotes, aviation officials still disagree on proposed Tempe Entertainment District

Developers for the proposed Tempe Entertainment District, which includes a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes, met again Thursday with Phoenix aviation officials. At last month’s meeting, aviation representatives claimed the proposed heights of buildings and construction equipment would cause delays and millions of dollars in financial losses. Coyotes representatives called those claims “fabricated.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale tenant hit with $826 rent increase

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Zazu Moloi loves where he lives, in a nice Scottsdale apartment complex with a great view. “It’s just nice to be in Old Town,” said Moloi, “to be close to all my friends, most of my family, enjoying the great weather.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
#Moving Company
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how we can secure the future of water in Arizona

Arizona has experienced a rapid transformation from an economy based on agriculture and tourism to one more focused on logistics and advanced manufacturing, with the Grand Canyon State poised to reap long-lasting benefits from advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles. But how will all this economic development impact the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
Glendale Star

Glendale’s water supply threatened

Arizona and other Western states that take water from the lower Colorado River for cities and farms were hoping for a good season of rain and snow this winter to keep water levels in the river’s reservoirs above dangerously low levels. Instead, they got another bad year. Recently, Glendale...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Jerome mining camp was once “The wickedest town in the West”

JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The historic mining town of Jerome, in Yavapai County, sits perched on the side of Cleopatra Hill where some of the richest copper ore was pulled from the earth. Ancient dwellers knew the area’s rich colorful copper-bearing minerals. The Hohokam lived and farmed in the area. Conquistadors searching for cities of gold noted rich copper ore when they explored the area in 1585. But their quest was for gold, not copper, and they moved on.
JEROME, AZ
Economy
Phoenix New Times

Study: Among States That Love to Hate the Rich, Arizona Is No. 1

If you live in one of metro Phoenix’s posh neighborhoods like North Scottsdale or Fountain Hills, chances are you have a taste for ritzy spas, well-manicured fairways, upscale shops, and sumptuous restaurants. And chances are, a whole lot of your neighbors hate you. A recent study found that Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Map shows clusters of past Driscopipe gas leaks in Arizona

Nine months after a natural gas leak led to an explosion at a Chandler shopping center, the ABC15 Investigators have found clusters of past leaks involving the same type of pipe, and residents had no idea about the hazards on their streets. Driscopipe 8000 can prematurely blister, become brittle, crack,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Higher interest rates already having impact on hot Phoenix housing market

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homebuyers tired of getting shut out in the Valley’s red hot housing market could finally be getting some relief. HomeSmart Realtor Angie Koehle said the number of homes on the market significantly increased lately, giving buyers more options and creating more competition. “Every morning, I get up to check MLS (multiple listing service) to see how many homes are active and coming soon,” said Koele. “This morning, it was 8,800. Last year at this time, it was 3,500, so there is definitely a shift right now.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Culver's Food Truck is Coming to Arizona, But Only For a Limited Time

Grab a burger and cheese curds at the Culver's food truck.Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash. There has been a considerable amount of restaurant movement in the Valley over the last several months. Restaurants, especially popular chains from Texas and California, have made the shift to metro Phoenix and even down into Tucson. Culver's is one midwestern chain that has opened a handful of locations in Arizona, making it one of the few locations in metro Phoenix that gives residents the ability to munch down on cheese curds and frozen custard.
PHOENIX, AZ

