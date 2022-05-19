ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer US: The Prince and Ringmaster identities are revealed on the season finale

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Glee’s Cheyenne Jackson and The Goldberg’s Hayley Orrantia were revealed as The Prince and Ringmaster , after they were defeated by Firefly on The Masked Singer season finale.

Over the course of the 11-episode series, Team Good prevailed, leaving its last standing members to compete in a final round sing-off.

Despite incredible performances from both The Prince and Ringmaster on Wednesday (18 May), judges Ken Jeong , Robin Thicke , Nicole Scherzinger , and Jenny McCarthy ultimately crowned Firefly the winner.

The Prince was the first to be eliminated, following his rendition of “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay. However, before he was forced to unmask, the judges were given one more attempt to guess his identity.

Featured in his clue videos throughout the season were references to Glee, Ryan Murphy, a diamond ring, and Broadway, leading Jeong to confidently assume Matt Bomer, McCarthy to name Benn Platt, Scherzinger to predict Cheyenne Jackson, and Thicke to go with Ricky Martin.

Yet, “Sherlock” Scherzinger was the only one to guess correctly.

In a tense anticipatory moment, Firefly was finally announced the champion of the season , leaving Ringmaster to unveil her identity next, in spite of her best effort’s belting Katy Perry’s “Wake Up in Vegas”.

Featured in Ringmaster’s clue videos throughout the season were references to a California driver’s licence, Miley Cyrus, a guitar case, a horse, and Disney, leading Jeong to confidently assume Hailee Steinfeld, McCarthy to name Hayden Panettiere, Thicke to predict Maren Morris, and Scherzinger to guess Lucy Hale.

Although, none of the judges were able to identify the woman behind the mask.

Previously unveiled participants include, Shaggy as Space Bunny, music group En Vogue! as Queen Cobra, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Duane Chapman as Armadillo, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Garcia as Cyclops, Joe Buck as Ram, and Duff Goldman as McTerrier.

The Independent

The Independent

