AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn track & field begins on the road to NCAA Outdoor Championships with a stop at the NCAA East Preliminaries at the Billy Hayes Track & Field Complex in Bloomington, Indiana, May 25-28. A total of 29 Auburn student-athletes will compete in 15 individual events and two relays in hopes of making it to the national championships in Eugene, Oregon, June 8-11. Both the East and West Preliminaries will take the top 12 finishers in each event, with all 24 squaring off for top honors at NCAA Championships. The West Preliminaries will be held at the University of Arkansas, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO