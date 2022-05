DENVER -- The opener of the New York Mets' three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday was postponed, 6 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, with a winter storm warning in effect for the Denver area.The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow at Coors Field.The teams are scheduled to make it up in a split doubleheader on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. MDT. But more snow was in the forecast for Saturday morning before it was expected to clear, with a low of 34 degrees in the eveningThe rare late-May mountain storm started as rain...

