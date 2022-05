When the Arizona Diamondbacks need to end a skid, the ball goes to starter Zac Gallen. The former UNC standout delivered once again for the Diamondbacks on Thursday night as the team came away with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Gallen worked 5 innings, giving up 2 hits, 1 run, and just 3 walks while striking out 4 and earning the win. The lone run he gave up came in the fourth inning, shortly after the Diamondbacks scored three of their own in the top half. The win moves Gallen to 3-0 on the year and his...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO