U.S. Senate confirms three Biden picks for California, New York federal courts

By Nate Raymond, Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Sunshine Suzanne Sykes, a nominee to be a U.S. District Judge for the Central District Of California, swears in during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill . REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm two California state court judges to the federal bench and to approve the appointment of the general counsel of the Girl Scouts of the United States of America as a federal judge in Manhattan.

The Senate voted 51-44 to confirm Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson to become a federal judge in the Northern District of California and 51-45 for Riverside County Superior Court Judge Sunshine Sykes to serve in the state's Central District.

It also voted 51-47 to approve President Joe Biden's appointment of Jennifer Rochon, a former Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel partner who since 2013 has been the Girl Scouts' top lawyer, to be a judge in the Southern District of New York.

Senate Democrats are racing to confirm as many of Biden's judicial nominees as possible before the November midterm elections, when they face the risk of losing their narrow 50-50 control of the chamber.

The three nominees reflect Biden's push to bring greater gender and racial diversity to the federal bench. More than 70% of his 92 district and appellate court picks have been women, and a vast majority have been people of color.

"Our current federal bench is not representative of the diversity of our democracy," Democratic U.S. Senator Alex Padilla of California said in floor remarks on Wednesday. "We have a lot of work to do to rebuild a judiciary that deserves the faith of the American people."

The White House said that Sykes, a member of the Navajo Nation, would be the first Native American federal judge to ever serve in California and only the fifth actively serving on the federal bench nationally.

Thompson will be the only active Black female non-senior status federal district court judge in the Northern District of California, which covers San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland, the White House said in November when she was nominated.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Kamala Harris former spokesperson Symone Sanders says claims of a rift between VP and Biden are 'palace intrigue,' claims 'chaos' in her office is 'overreported' and hints negative stories are sexist

Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson Symone Sanders knocked down rumors of a rift between Harris and President Joe Biden suggesting journalists are just thirsty for some drama. 'There's a lot of chatter and I just feel like people need - I don't know. Well, I do know. There's palace...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Reuters

