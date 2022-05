Two things you probably already know about me: I love garage sales and I love animals. You may also know that I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, MN! Then you put all of that together and you get... the Paws and Claws Rummage Sale, which is coming up at the beginning of June. And donating items that you don't want anymore can really help.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO