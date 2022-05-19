Rio Vista Recreation Center introduces Sunday hours

Beginning Sunday, May 22, the Rio Vista Recreation Center will be open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rio Vista Recreation Center is already open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 52,000-square-foot athletic facility is located at 8866 W. Thunderbird Rd. inside the Rio Vista Community Park.

This family-friendly facility offers numerous amenities and programs to engage residents and promote healthy lifestyles.

For additional information about hours, pass rates, and more, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/riovista .