ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho, US both achieve record-high gas prices

By By IDAHO PRESS
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPEru_0fizZAsu00

Idaho and the United States have achieved record-high gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of gas nationally and in the Gem State is now $4.57, according to AAA. Crude oil prices continue to rise, according to a AAA news release, the biggest contributor to the rising price for consumers.

The average gas price in the U.S. one week ago was $4.40 — a difference of 17 cents. Idaho’s average gas price was $4.50 one week ago.

Despite the uptick, Idaho’s average gas price is the 23rd-highest in the U.S. Six states have average gas prices of $5 or more, led by California at $6.05. Kansas has the cheapest gas at $4.03 per gallon.

“The fact that (Idaho and the U.S. are) tied today isn’t an indication that things are improving in the Gem State — rather, it’s a sign of how awful things are getting everywhere,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in the release. “If the current trend continues, some drivers will have to make some really hard choices about how to budget for expensive fuel and still pull off a family road trip this spring and summer.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Wednesday, May 18:

Boise — $4.58

Coeur d’Alene — $4.67

Idaho Falls — $4.39

Lewiston — $4.64

Pocatello — $4.39

Rexburg — $4.50

Twin Falls — $4.54

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Bill Gates is a Big Land Owner But Not in Idaho

Some of America’s largest private landowners have their mitts on a good portion of Idaho. Some are familiar names and some are controversial (or both). Bill Gates's name comes up frequently on my show. The Microsoft founder has property holdings across the country, including rich farmland along the Palouse. He’s listed by Microsoft News as being among the 50 largest landowners in America, however. The story doesn’t mention his Idaho holdings.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Strikes Deal With Mexico, Exports Thousands of Potatoes

Idaho Potatoes are now being appropriately labeled "Papas De Idaho" after a recent exporting deal was brought to fruition between Idaho and Mexico. Ask anyone on the street OUTSIDE of the Pacific Northwest about Idaho and they'll probably give you one of these cliché responses:. You-Da-Hoe Iowa?. I hate...
IDAHO STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices will surpass $6 nationwide by August, JPMorgan says

The average national retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline is projected to surpass $6 by the of summer, according to a recent JPMorgan research note. On Wednesday, the national average hit another record, reaching $4.56 per gallon, according to AAA. That's already up nearly 50 cents from a month ago, and $1.52 from this time last year, according to AAA's recent data.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
California State
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Boise, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man catches record bass while fishing Idaho reservoir

Congratulations to Travis Wendt of Lewiston on landing Idaho’s latest state record fish. Travis hooked the massive 23.5-inch smallmouth bass while fishing Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. After a quick photo, Travis released the bass back into the lake, and secured a new catch-and-release state record. His trophy bronzeback eclipsed the previous record of 22.75 inches set by Dustin Shepard only two years earlier in 2020. Dworshak Reservoir — formed by the North Fork Clearwater River in north central Idaho — has a long and...
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Hard Choices#Crude Oil Prices#Aaa
The Guardian

‘Republican and more Republican’: Idaho shifts ever rightward

In a state where legislators can boast of membership in the Oath Keepers, the fringe has become mainstream. A peregrine falcon swoops over grazing cows. A giant Stars and Stripes is painted on wood with “Bundy for governor” and “No trespassing” attached. Up a gravel drive, past an upturned wheelbarrow, is a red, white and blue Bundy campaign bus and a sign that declares: “Keep Idaho Idaho.”
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
IDAHO STATE
deseret.com

The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead

Nestled in Nevada, the area that became the town of St. Thomas was once home to settlements of the Ancestral Puebloans and Basket-Makers. In 1865, settlers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began farming in the area, believing that they were in Utah or Arizona. Pioneers established farms and businesses in the area.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Idaho Is Not A Far Right State

It's the final countdown, and many folks in our state can't wait for the end of the seemingly endless Republican Party Primary. The primary will be over Tuesday, and so will the river of political ads that has permeated our airwaves for the last several months. 4 Reasons Why President...
IDAHO STATE
freightwaves.com

The climbing price of diesel is raising the risk of a recession

With diesel prices remaining elevated — forcing significant costs onto shippers and trucking companies — the impact of fuel costs on inflation could put a dent in consumer spending, according to experts. Economist Anirban Basu said the elevated price of diesel fuel damages the near-term U.S. economic outlook...
TRAFFIC
Reason.com

No, Gas Prices Didn't Spike Because of 'Corporate Greed'

The price of gas keeps rising. "The reason for that is because of Putin's war," said President Joe Biden. But that's impossible. Most of the price rise came before Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine. So some politicians simply blame "corporate greed." Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D–R.I.) accuses the oil industry...
TRAFFIC
AM 1450 KMMS

VP Mike Pence was in Montana, and the Capitol Press Missed It?

If you were listening to the radio Friday morning (well- commercial radio anyway) you would have heard me tell you the news: Former Vice President Mike Pence was heading to Billings for the big Provision International banquet on Friday night, and the word on the street was that he would be making a pit stop in the state capitol in Helena that afternoon.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy