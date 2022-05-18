Idaho, US both achieve record-high gas prices

Idaho and the United States have achieved record-high gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of gas nationally and in the Gem State is now $4.57, according to AAA. Crude oil prices continue to rise, according to a AAA news release, the biggest contributor to the rising price for consumers.

The average gas price in the U.S. one week ago was $4.40 — a difference of 17 cents. Idaho’s average gas price was $4.50 one week ago.

Despite the uptick, Idaho’s average gas price is the 23rd-highest in the U.S. Six states have average gas prices of $5 or more, led by California at $6.05. Kansas has the cheapest gas at $4.03 per gallon.

“The fact that (Idaho and the U.S. are) tied today isn’t an indication that things are improving in the Gem State — rather, it’s a sign of how awful things are getting everywhere,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in the release. “If the current trend continues, some drivers will have to make some really hard choices about how to budget for expensive fuel and still pull off a family road trip this spring and summer.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Wednesday, May 18:

Boise — $4.58

Coeur d’Alene — $4.67

Idaho Falls — $4.39

Lewiston — $4.64

Pocatello — $4.39

Rexburg — $4.50

Twin Falls — $4.54