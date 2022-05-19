Alabama Basketball Receives Commitment from St. Bonaventure transfer Dominick Welch

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard averaged 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds last season.

Alabama basketball continued its roster reshuffle as it received a commitment from St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound senior announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide over social media Wednesday, choosing Alabama over offers from Texas Tech and others.

Welch averaged 12.3 points on 6.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc last season. He scored 25 points on 7-for-10 shooting from 3-point range in an NIT semifinal loss to Xavier. His commitment brings Alabama to 12 scholarship players for the coming season, one below the NCAA limit.

During an appearance at last week’s Regions Tradition Pro-Am, Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke about his team’s needs moving forward, stating Alabama was looking for “a big wing that can make shots.” Welch fits that mold and figures to contribute to the Crimson Tide’s rotation next season.

Alabama will be without three key contributors from last season as J.D. Davison, Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford all elected to pursue professional careers this offseason. The Crimson Tide also saw four players announce their transfers to new programs in Keon Amrose-Hylton (SMU), Jusaun Holt (Georgia), Juwan Gary (Nebraska) and James Rojas (Wichita State). Alex Tchikou is also listed in the NCAA transfer portal without a new destination.

Alabama returns five members from last year’s team in Charles Bediako, Nimari Burnett, Noah Gurley, Darius Miles and Jahvon Quinerly. The Crimson Tide added Ohio transfer Mark Sears this offseason and is also bringing in a five-person signing class including SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller (No. 11 overall), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16), forward Noah Clowney (No. 55) and shooting guard Rylan Griffen (No. 58) as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.

