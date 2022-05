In an industry that’s still deep in thrall with the idea of collaborations, Prada remains famously picky when it comes to working with other labels or designers. Yes, Miuccia Prada’s partnership with Raf Simons atop the brand is technically something of a collaboration, and the company produces a tightly edited line of pieces with Adidas. But beyond that, Mrs. Prada turns down pretty much every collaboration pitch that lands on her desk. As she once told Vogue, “I’ve been asked to do a collaboration since ages! They always seemed to be just about selling more—about clichés, banality, and not about ideas. I was never interested.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO