Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns GM James Jones addresses all things Deandre Ayton

By Miami Standard News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Suns General Manager James Jones addressed a number of topics in his exit Zoom media interview Wednesday afternoon, with one being the future of Deandre Ayton with the team. Ayton will be a restricted free agent this summer, as the Suns failed to sign him to a rookie...

Suns GM James Jones Comments On Deandre Ayton's Future: "He's Been Here, And So He's A Big Part Of What We Do. His Future With Us Is Something We Will Address At The Proper Time."

Deandre Ayton is one of the best centers in the league, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. Over the course of the playoffs, Deandre Ayton averaged 17.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 1.7 APG. Despite his talent, there has been some speculation about Deandre Ayton's future with the Phoenix Suns....
Knicks Stealing Jalen Brunson From Luka Doncic's Mavs? 'A Shock,' Says Insider

According to a report from the New York Post , the New York Knicks' quest for Jalen Brunson might be over before it ever officially gets underway. A league source has apparently set out to wake up Knicks fans from their dreams of Brunson running the point in New York, telling Marc Berman that they'd be "shocked" if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't do everything in his power to keep him in the Lone Star State. A sign-and-trade would be the most viable option for Brunson to make the switch, as the Knicks would have to dispose of several hefty, one-year-remaining contracts (i.e. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks) to make a noticeable splash this offseason. But Cuban has hinted that he's not interested in such a transaction.
Suns GM says of Deandre Ayton “he’s a big part of what we do”

Since the day the Suns were eliminated from the playoffs in a game where Deandre Ayton played just 17 minutes, speculation about Ayton moving on from the Suns has been rampant. Rumors about Ayton — a restricted free agent this summer — moving on to the Pistons, Hawks, Raptors, Pacers, Magic, Spurs and others have been flying around the league.
