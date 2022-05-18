Top Cop of the Week: Sgt. Tyler Daigle

A candlelight vigil for Ella Goodie is scheduled for Friday night in Lafayette, the first community event of its kind since the 33-year-old Lyft driver disappeared on March 9. The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center. “We want the people...
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office recently announced the arrest of Dwayne Tullier, 51, of Plaquemine. The items below were seized during the arrest. The 51-year old man is facing these charges:. Possession of Schedule I narcotics. Possession of Schedule II narcotics. Possession of Schedule...
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of stealing alcohol from a store in Ascension Parish. Investigators say the man walked into a store along Hwy. 73 and stole several bottles of liquor. Anyone with information...
A sanity status hearing to determine if Ian Howard, the accused killer of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, could be deemed fit for trial following a commitment order for mental health treatment has been delayed until June. The hearing before Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett of the 15th Judicial District Court...
Several calls have come in to the KATC newsroom, reporting someone with a gun at Acadiana Mall. We reached out to Lafayette Police, and they say they were called to the mall for a report of a disturbance. They were told there possibly was a fight.
HAMMOND - Three innocent bystanders were shot after an argument turned into gunfire as students and family members were leaving a high school graduation Thursday night. A fourth victim was hurt in the ensuing stampede as people fled for safety. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. as crowds were filing...
A Ville Platte woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a local man. Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said Ashley Edwards, 35, has been booked with attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and battery on an officer. She remains in jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.
33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Scott (Scott, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair as the woman who lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Scott. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place near the intersection of the 6900 block of Cameron Street and Andres Road going towards Scott at about 2:50 a.m. [...]
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested in St. Landry Parish on several drug and firearm charges after an undercover investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) Narcotics Enforcement Team. Joshua Joseph, 37, of Opelousas was arrested on the following charges:. Possession with...
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help with locating four fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office and the Eunice Police Department. Tristan Layne Higginbotham, 26, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony domestic abuse Battery-child endangerment- involving strangulation and interfering with emergency communications. His last known address is 2400 block of St. Landry Avenue in the Opelousas area.
Surely you've noticed cars and trucks around Acadiana where the front of the vehicle is raised high and the rear end is dropped low. It's called the "Carolina Squat" and this week, the "Unlawful Tilted Ordinance" failed to even be voted on by the Lafayette Council. Are Squatted Trucks Illegal...
Most people I know are probably just like most of the people you know. They work super hard for everything they have purchased, and it would make them very sad if someone stole those items. There are several things to know about this burglary case including the person committing the...
