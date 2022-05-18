ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Top Cop of the Week: Sgt. Tyler Daigle

By Tanya Ardoin
mustang1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Service Chevrolet Cadillac Top Cop of the Week is Sgt. Tyler Daigle of the...

mustang1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Broussard, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Scott, LA
City
Broussard, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man arrested on multiple drug charges

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office recently announced the arrest of Dwayne Tullier, 51, of Plaquemine. The items below were seized during the arrest. The 51-year old man is facing these charges:. Possession of Schedule I narcotics. Possession of Schedule II narcotics. Possession of Schedule...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
maggrand.com

Louisiana deputies search for alcohol thief

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of stealing alcohol from a store in Ascension Parish. Investigators say the man walked into a store along Hwy. 73 and stole several bottles of liquor. Anyone with information...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Oyster Bar#Sgt
KATC News

Report of gun at mall cleared; no gun found

Several calls have come in to the KATC newsroom, reporting someone with a gun at Acadiana Mall. We reached out to Lafayette Police, and they say they were called to the mall for a report of a disturbance. They were told there possibly was a fight.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Ville Platte woman booked in connection with stabbing

A Ville Platte woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a local man. Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said Ashley Edwards, 35, has been booked with attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer and battery on an officer. She remains in jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Scott (Scott, LA)

33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Scott (Scott, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Tracie J Trosclair as the woman who lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Scott. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place near the intersection of the 6900 block of Cameron Street and Andres Road going towards Scott at about 2:50 a.m. [...]
SCOTT, LA
wgno.com

Sheriff: Opelousas man had enough fentanyl to kill 70k people

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested in St. Landry Parish on several drug and firearm charges after an undercover investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) Narcotics Enforcement Team. Joshua Joseph, 37, of Opelousas was arrested on the following charges:. Possession with...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating 4 fugitives

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help with locating four fugitives wanted by the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office and the Eunice Police Department. Tristan Layne Higginbotham, 26, is wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony domestic abuse Battery-child endangerment- involving strangulation and interfering with emergency communications. His last known address is 2400 block of St. Landry Avenue in the Opelousas area.
EUNICE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Acadia Parish Resident Wants Their Stuff Back

Most people I know are probably just like most of the people you know. They work super hard for everything they have purchased, and it would make them very sad if someone stole those items. There are several things to know about this burglary case including the person committing the...
ACADIA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy