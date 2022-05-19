ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Federal traffic safety agency investigating Tesla crash that killed 3 in Newport Beach

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hABq6_0fizDOJc00

The U.S. government's road safety agency has dispatched a team to investigate the possibility that a Tesla involved in a California crash that killed three people was operating on a partially automated driving system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday confirmed that it had sent a special crash investigation team to probe the May 12 crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach.

The investigation is part of a larger inquiry by the agency into crashes involving advanced driver assistance systems such as Tesla's Autopilot. Since 2016, the agency has sent teams to 34 crashes in which the systems were either in use or suspected of operating. Of the 34, 28 involved Teslas, according to a NHTSA document released Wednesday.

Fifteen people died in the crashes that NHTSA is investigating, and at least 15 more were hurt. Of the deaths, 14 occurred in crashes involving Teslas, the documents say.

In addition to the specific crashes, NHTSA has investigations under way into Teslas on Autopilot crashing into emergency vehicles parked along roadways, as well as a probe into Autopilot braking for no apparent reason.

READ MORE: 3 dead after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach; 3 construction workers injured

Three people are dead after a vehicle collided with construction equipment on Pacific Coast Highway.

Last June NHTSA ordered automakers to report any crashes on public roads involving fully autonomous vehicles or those with partially automated driver assist systems.

The partially automated systems can keep a vehicle centered in its lane and a safe distance from vehicles in front of it.

NHTSA says the data can show if there are common patterns in crashes involving the systems.

A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas. NHTSA wouldn't comment beyond release of the document.

Tesla warns drivers using Autopilot, as well as its "Full Self-Driving" system, that the cars can't drive themselves and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

NHTSA also is investigating two crashes involving Volvos, one Navya shuttle crash, two involving Cadillacs, one in a Lexus and one in a Hyundai. One of the Volvo crashes was an Uber autonomous test vehicle that ran over and killed an Arizona pedestrian in March of 2018.

In the Newport Beach crash, police were called around 12:45 a.m. and found that a 2022 Tesla Model S sedan had crashed into a curb and then hit construction equipment on the south side of the road.

Authorities found two men and a woman dead in the car, and three construction workers suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Wayne Swanson Junior, 40, Crystal McCallum, 34, and Andrew Chaves, 32, all died in the crash.

The Newport Beach Police Department said it brought in its Major Accident Investigation Team.

Comments / 17

Related
freightwaves.com

Older truck engines in California drayage face end of the road

With a chunk of drayage trucking capacity set to disappear in California at the end of the year, the state earlier this month rolled out the next steps it plans to take to get to a fully zero-emission drayage fleet by 2035. The most pressing change occurring at the end...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
newportbeachindy.com

Update on Federal Enforcement of Illegal Migrant Smuggling by Boat

The City of Newport Beach is aware of recent ocean waterway landings by small vessels known as “panga” boats, which are often used to transport migrants illegally from Mexico into the United States. Such vessel landings occur along the entire California coast, including two instances in Newport Beach...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed on 55 Freeway in Tustin

TUSTIN – A woman was killed early Saturday while walking in lanes of the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin. Sarah De La Riva was 33 years old and her city of residence was not available, according to the Orange County coroner’s office. The crash occurred about 1:10...
TUSTIN, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 Suspects in Custody in Freeway Shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were in custody Friday in connection with a shooting on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway that left a man hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday just south of the Gardena (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
GARDENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhtsa
CBS LA

Man found dead in Inglewood; probe underway

A man was killed in Inglewood Sunday. The incident occurred around 2:!5 a.m. in the 11100 block of Firmona Avenue. It was there that authorities responded and located the man who was dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. The death remains under investigation. Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

22 arrested Friday at DUI checkpoint in Rancho Mirage.

Twenty-two people were arrested while deputies conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday, May 20, 2022, according to authorities. Two people were arrested for DUI. Deputies also arrested one person for an outstanding felony vehicle theft warrant. The checkpoint was held at Highway 111 and Library Way from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Nineteen drivers were The post 22 arrested Friday at DUI checkpoint in Rancho Mirage. appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
kvta.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Downtown Ventura Business

Ventura police are investigating what they say was a hit-and-run crash late Friday night that involved a vehicle into a downtown building. It happened at 11:42 PM at the liquor store located at 165 South California Street. When officers and firefighters arrived at the scene, the occupants of the vehicle...
VENTURA, CA
KCRA.com

Southern California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school, authorities said. The alleged victims, ages 8 and 9 years old, told investigators the teacher touched them inappropriately in separate incidents at Adams Elementary...
SANTA ANA, CA
westsidetoday.com

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night

A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced that it will hold DUI/Driver License checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols in the upcoming days aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road. DUI checkpoints and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Father Accidentally Runs Over Toddler In Tragic Fatal Accident | Woodcrest

05.18.2022 | 12:30 PM | WOODCREST – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office, Riverside Fire Department, Cal Fire Riverside County and Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to a vehicle vs a baby call. When they arrived they found a small child that had been struck by a vehicle. According to CHP, PIO, Javier Navarro, the driver of a white Chevy Tahoe was entering his residence. He was waiting for his gate to open and as he entered the drive way he felt a bump and got out of the vehicle to see what he had run over, when he found his toddler under the vehicle. AMR did arrive on scene as did Riverside Fire Department Paramedics and he child was transported, along with 4 of the firemen to a local area trauma center where the child later died from the injuries sustained in the accident. The father was also transported to a local area hospital because of the stress from the accident. At this time it does not appear that it was an accident. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
WOODCREST, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in Malibu Crash

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was identified Thursday by the coroner’s office. The crash occurred on PCH north of Mulholland Highway, near Leo Carrillo State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was reported at 4:19 p.m. Saturday, CHP Officer...
MALIBU, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy