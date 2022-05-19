Man Dragged for Being Mad His 'Poor' Stepdaughter Bought His Kids Cars
Not everyone who has wealth feels the need to flaunt it. Some are humble about what they have & are careful with their money. The stepdad is abusive, narcissistic & jealous of the stepdaughter. The mom is an enabler who allows the husbands behavior. The daughter was wise to have cut them out of her life when she did as it allowed her to grow & have a less stressful life. Sounds like she needs to really distant herself from them again & let the mom know she will meet up with her to visit away from the stepdad or she won’t visit with her at all
He feels emasculated because he's not much of a man to begin with and you just destroyed the only thing he could feel superior about. He may be old but he's not worthy of respect
The stepfather is just embarrassed and jealous. No matter what you do or don't do or what you have or don't have, he's gonna put you down to your face and to anyone else that'll listen. You mom is between a rock and a hard place, more than likely, she figures that she has no choices or she's afraid to make that step to move on. There's nothing that you can do for her in that respect, just continue to interact with your mom on whatever level that you can that's the most comfortable. Continue to love, help, and support your siblings as much as possible and tell dear old stepdaddy to go take a hike! Enjoy your life girl...and Congratulations on "sticking it" to that buzzard 😂
