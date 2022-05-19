Man Dragged for Being Mad His 'Poor' Stepdaughter Bought His Kids Cars

Getting married and having kids might have been the "natural" order of things some time ago but it certainly isn't now. Infertility rates have spiked in recent times making it harder for many to have children. According to Scientific American, reproductive problems in men and women are increasing by roughly 1% per year in Western countries. Many members of the younger generation are choosing to not have children while many others are struggling to conceive. Most parents want to see their children have kids and some can take their persuasion a little too far. One woman who was constantly badgered about having children found an innovative way to put an end to the questions. She posted her story on Reddit and asked if she was wrong for making a "pregnancy jar."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO