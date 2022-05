Dove Cameron has shared a post describing her struggles with her “identity”, as well as “sexuality and performative gender norms”.Sharing a series of teary-eyed mirror selfies to Instagram on Wednesday (18 May), the former Disney Channel said that she was “struggling more than half of the time” with reconciling her public image with her true self.“I’ve been covering mirrors lately,” she wrote to her 47 million followers. “I’ve been feeling wrong in clothes that used to make me feel beautiful lately. I’ve been crying a lot lately, sometimes terrorised by my identity and image, sometimes in absolute joy.”“Sexuality and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO