'Stupid, Arrogant': Woman Backed for Calling Out Bully at Business Dinner
People do change as they grow up & often (not always), they realize their mistakes. They truly regret their past behavior and learn from it. However, the person posting the article was subject to abuse and bullying by her own parents, especially her father. He didn't tell her about who would attend beforehand, giving her the chance to state her feelings and opt out. Nope, daddy's business/political (?) connections meant more. Time to state her case to her parents, if old enough, time to move out and move on, giving her father limits and boundaries to their relationship.
dad you need to have a wakeup call your daughter just exposed a nasty person and you sided with him not your child ... what kind of father are you ?
The low self esteem issues she has is because of the bullying she received & still receives from her dad. This set her up to be vulnerable for people to bully her as a child. The man invited to dinner may not have even recognized her or even realized the extent of the bullying he did to her as he was A Child when he did it. The woman needs to distant herself from her abusive dad & get counseling for her trauma & learn to let go of the past. Holding grudges doesn’t help yourself to move on & enjoy life. I’ve met people later in life that were jerks to me or jealous of the way I look & some have changed & some haven’t but I’m not going to let that stop me from enjoying my life & living it. Let it go people as you are only hurting yourself.
