ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

US GDP estimates lowered for 2022 and 2023 by JP Morgan

By Reuters
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan on Wednesday cut its expectation for U.S. real gross domestic product for the second half of 2022 and for 2023. The firm's economic and policy research department cut its...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A recession could tank the value of the U.S. dollar, Goldman Sachs says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. dollar index has gained 15% since last year, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on inflation has boosted its strength against other currencies. Since the Fed began hiking interest rates in March, returns in the U.S. have become increasingly attractive and global investors have turned to more dollar-denominated investments.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

A recession is now the base case scenario for Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo slashed its economic outlook this week, with a year-end recession now the bank's base case scenario as the Federal Reserve moves to tame red-hot inflation. In an updated forecast, Wells Fargo cuts its 2022 GDP growth target to 1.5%, down from 2.2%, and slashed its 2023 target to a decline of 0.5%. The bank had previously predicted that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in a nation, would expand by 0.4% next year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Gdp#Jpmorgan#Jpm Jpmorgan Chase Co
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 1,164 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

Retail earnings week took a big turn for the worse Wednesday. A day after Walmart (WMT, -6.8%) sounded the alarm with a mixed quarterly report that suggested inflation was taking a toll on American consumers, Target (TGT, -24.9%) confirmed those concerns with an equally problematic set of results. That in turn sparked a deep blood-letting across most consumer stocks and sent the Dow to its worst single-day decline since June 2020.
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Stock markets plunge as Dow suffers worst day since pandemic hit

The stock market took a battering Wednesday, extending the past few months' losses as inflation lashes the economy and the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1,100 points, or 3.5%, the worst single-day loss since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the spring of 2020. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted by about 4.7%, and the S&P 500 closed down more than 4%.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Majority of CEOs preparing for a recession as sky-high inflation persists

The economic outlook is rapidly darkening in corporate America. More than two-thirds of CEOs – 68% – believe that the Federal Reserve's war on red-hot inflation could tip the economy into a recession over the next few years, according to a new survey from the Conference Board. While a majority of executives believe the downturn will be relatively mild, 11% are worried that aggressive tightening by the U.S. central bank could trigger a deep, "challenging" recession.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs pushed staff to return to the office. Now the Wall Street bank is giving executives unlimited time off

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Goldman Sachs emerged as one of the strongest advocates of a post-pandemic return to the office this year, but the fight for talent could be forcing the investment bank to reverse course and offer employees more time away from their desks instead.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy