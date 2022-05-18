ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Garcetti wanted 9,735 cops. But L.A. won't be able to hit that target

By David Zahniser
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlTA9_0fiz6DFH00

The Los Angeles City Council scaled back Mayor Eric Garcetti's spending plan for the Police Department on Wednesday, after receiving a report that said his target for police hiring cannot be achieved.

Garcetti proposed a citywide budget last month that called for the recruitment of 780 officers — a number that, once departures are factored in, would increase LAPD staffing to 9,735 officers. Chief Legislative Analyst Sharon Tso, who advises the council, warned in a recent memo that the LAPD would not reach that number, since staffing at the department has continued to decline.

Council members reworked the mayor's budget proposal, ensuring that — even in the most aggressive recruiting scenario — the city would have no more than 9,615 officers by June 2023. And Tso's budget memo said a more realistic outcome, given the city's ongoing labor shortage, is that the department would find itself with fewer than 9,500 officers by that date.

The council made the changes as part of their approval of a city budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Councilman Paul Krekorian, who heads the council's budget committee, said the $11.8-billion spending plan would begin to restore city services cut during the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget, he said, will increase fire department staffing and double the number of teams assigned to respond to illegal dumping. It would also provide more than $1 billion to address homelessness, Krekorian said.

The budget was approved 14-1, with Councilman Mike Bonin casting the lone dissenting vote.

Bonin said that two years after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the council still has not made the pivot to "reimagining" public safety, putting a greater emphasis on prevention and community care.

"The narrative is so much 'crime, police, crime police,' that for me, I want to vote in a way that says the narrative isn’t right," he said.

Krekorian disagreed, saying the city has been taking concrete steps to change policing, by requiring additional training of officers, adding mental health teams and studying models of unarmed response.

"When you're talking about fundamental changes, structural changes, some things take time," Krekorian said, "especially if you care about getting it right, and not just creating slogans."

Tso said the council's spending plan will boost the LAPD's operating budget by about $115 million, an increase of 6.5%. Garcetti had originally proposed an 8.5% increase.

Part of that reduction was accomplished by revising projected staffing numbers. When he proposed his spending plan, Garcetti's team expected the LAPD would have 9,470 officers on July 1. Officials are now projecting 9,350.

Budget officials did not immediately have figures for the overall police budget, which includes pensions, and historically has topped $3 billion.

Wednesday's vote comes at a time when LAPD staffing is an issue in the June 7 election. Real estate developer Rick Caruso and businessman Mel Wilson have called for the LAPD to have 11,000 officers, while Rep. Karen Bass and Councilman Kevin de León have argued in favor of 9,700.

Activist Gina Viola has called for abolishing the LAPD, saying staffing should be reduced over time.

Garcetti did not take issue with the council's changes.

"Mayor Garcetti supports the council’s revised budget, which aligns with his vision to allocate more public safety resources toward increased patrol hours and alternatives to traditional policing models that rely on unarmed response, build long-lasting relationships with communities, and help the department operate more efficiently,” said spokesman Harrison Wollman in an email.

Garcetti had proposed the hiring of 780 officers during the 2022-23 fiscal year. In her memo , Tso said the LAPD managed to hire that many officers just once in the past 15 years. She described 625 as a more realistic goal, given the city's hiring difficulties.

If the LAPD succeeds in reaching the more aggressive hiring goal, the council would have the ability to free up additional funds for the department. Meanwhile, some argued against additional LAPD spending.

Annie Shaw, an organizer with the Chinatown Community for Equitable Development , urged the council to acquire Hillside Villa, an apartment building in Chinatown where dozens of tenants have been threatened with huge rent hikes.

"We do not need any more policing, and we certainly do not need any more money for the police,” she said,

Councilman Gil Cedillo, who represents Chinatown, said council members are still moving ahead with plans for purchasing Hillside Villa — and will review a proposal next week.

While some pressed the council to cut the LAPD, others in the audience said more patrols are needed, especially in downtown.

"We used to feel safe," said Christine Smith, who has lived in downtown since 1998, "but not anymore."

Times staff writers Kevin Rector and Dakota Smith contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 3

Related
avdailynews.com

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Had It With D.A George Gascon

Supervisor Kathryn Barger voiced her support to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón today, citing a news report published by the Los Angeles Times as being the tipping point for her decision. “Learning that our D.A.’s ‘Zero Bail’ policy has interfered with a diversion program’s ability to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Black Woman Settles With El Segundo Over Shoplifting Arrest

EL SEGUNDO – A 55-year-old Black woman who sued the city of El Segundo and the parent company of Anthropologie stores, alleging she was arrested and falsely accused of shoplifting in 2019 because of the color of her skin, has reached a partial settlement of her case. Attorneys for...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
CBS LA

Police: LA couple robbed Hancock Park mother of 2 after following her home from the post office

A couple has been arrested in the follow-home robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area, and the LAPD believes they may have been behind other, similar robberies.Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Teresa Whitaker, both of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the May 12 robbery. According to police, a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters were returning home from the post office at about 12:50 p.m. as a black BMW 535i stopped in the middle of the street nearby. As the woman was getting her daughters out of their car seats, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

New Villanueva campaign ad taken down after Archdiocese of Los Angeles objects to its filming in church

A new political ad from Alex Villanueva appears to have been taken down after its release prompted the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to take a neutral position in the race for LA County Sheriff.The ad showed the incumbent sheriff walking into a church to pray for public safety, the homeless in LA and his department's duties. The ad was apparently filmed in East LA's St. Alphonsus Church.In a tweet that had included the video, the caption said, "It takes strength to lead others & fight those that would do harm. I draw much of my strength from the man above."The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Caruso surges in LA mayoral polls after record-breaking spending

Mayoral candidate and billionaire developer Rick Caruso continues to surge in the polls after record-breaking spending from his personal fortune. "I'm focusing on working hard for the next two and a half weeks," he said. "I'm focused on what people really care about in this city — the crime problem, homeless problem and corruption in City Hall."Caruso spent Friday night garnering endorsements from high-profile members of the Asian American community. However, he has drawn criticism from his opponents for buying ad time and avoiding debates, claiming he is afraid to answer tough questions. "Well I did two debates," said Caruso. "I'm happy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Krekorian
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Mike Bonin
Person
Karen Bass
foxla.com

Distraction robber targets elderly West LA woman on her porch

LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles woman still has the fake chain a thief draped over her while the real necklace was stolen off of her. Priti does not want to give her last name for safety reasons but was robbed the day after Mother's Day by a woman pretending to ask for directions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night

A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced that it will hold DUI/Driver License checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols in the upcoming days aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road. DUI checkpoints and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Archdiocese of Los Angeles says it never gave Villanueva permission to shoot campaign ad at church

LOS ANGELES - This week, incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released a new campaign ad for his re-election bid. In the ad, the incumbent sheriff is seen entering a church, walking along the aisle with a voiceover of Villanueva saying a prayer for the homelesses in Los Angeles, for his department's deputies and the safety of the public playing in the background.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Injured By Dulan’s Restaurant

The man, about 75 years old, was shot about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police, two suspects described only as females approached in a vehicle and one of them got out and shot the man, who was taken to a hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#The Police Department#Lapd
lmu.edu

Refund the Money: Billionaire L.A. Mayor Hopeful Urges on Surplus

“A year ago, I would’ve told you that a candidate like Rick Caruso, even if he spent $25 million, couldn’t win the mayoralty of LA,’’ said Fernando Guerra, director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University. “Caruso represents an outsider challenging the governing political establishment. Voters are open to that right now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Here’s who’s running for mayor of L.A.

The 2022 primary election will be held on June 7 and Angelenos will be voting for a new mayor to replace Eric Garcetti, who is termed out and waiting for confirmation of his appointment as U.S. ambassador to India. There are 12 candidates on the ballot for the Los Angeles mayor’s race. That includes L.A. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Villanueva campaign manager under fire after saying he "bought a salsa maker" from Hispanic clergy

The campaign manager for LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is under fire Friday after a questionable tweet aimed at another candidate, on the heels of a campaign ad that prompted the LA Archdiocese to take a neutral stand.The latest kerfuffle started with a religious-themed campaign ad showing Villanueva praying at a Catholic Church for help fighting violent crime. Villanueva's campaign apparently took the video down after the Archdiocese objected to its filming at St. Alphonsus Church in East LA.Candidate Matt Rodriguez weighed in on the situation, invoking Jesus' admonition to not be like hypocrites, saying "You can pray out loud...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Would L.A. County bring back mask mandate if cases continue to climb?

After weeks of climbing case numbers, Los Angeles County has moved from “low” to “medium” COVID-19 risk level under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community rating system. L.A. County had just entered the “low” risk category in March, triggering a relaxation of indoor masking rules countywide. On Thursday, L.A. County became the only Southern California […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
300K+
Followers
61K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy