Middletown, NJ

Resurgent Middletown North softball turning heads this spring

By Daniel LoGiudice, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
MIDDLETOWN – Most people around the Shore Conference had Middletown North at least two years away from competing with the best teams in the area. Coming off a 6-15 season with a young incoming roster, the Lions had some raw talent but were also overlooked.

If nobody else believed in them, the people inside the program at least did.

Playing one of the most ambitious schedules in the Shore this spring, Middletown North has turned some heads as one of the top teams at the Shore and with a 5-0 shutout against ninth-seeded Raritan in the Shore Conference Tournament second round Tuesday afternoon, those heads will keep turning.

“Internally, the thought was we were going to be okay,” Middletown North head coach Chris Hoffman said. “I think we did surprise some people. Besides Donovan, I’m not sure of anyone in the Shore Conference who plays a schedule like we do.”

The eighth-seeded Lions (16-9) moved on to the quarterfinals where they will take on top-seeded Donovan Catholic, the undisputed top team in the state.

Shevlin shines

One of the biggest reasons for Middletown North’s resurgence is senior pitcher Mallory Shevlin, and she was on fire in the win. Shevlin pitched a complete game shutout, allowing three hits, three walks and striking out seven batters. She didn’t allow her first baserunner until the end of the third inning and didn’t surrender her first hit until the fourth.

“She’s been leading us all year,” Hoffman said. “She’s got the most experience, even among the seniors. She’s like the team mom, she’s pitched great, and she’s gotten the biggest hits in our biggest wins this year.”

Shevlin has been one of the most improved players in the Shore Conference this year. She recorded a 6.03 ERA last year in her first significant varsity action after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her sophomore year in 2020.

This year, Shevlin is a completely different pitcher and one of the best at the Shore. She now has a 2.88 ERA after the shutout and has 135 strikeouts in 100 innings.

Alongside freshman Madilynn Boyce – who has been sensational in the circle across 59 innings this year – the Lions have a vastly improved rotation than last year.

“Everyone is playing to win, and everyone is hungry to win,” Shevlin said. “That definitely helps.”

Key plays

Middletown North relied upon one of its many talented underclassmen to tilt the scales to its favor. The Lions broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning when sophomore Gabby Welton hit a two-run single up the middle.

“I was just trying to put it in play to advance the runners forward,” Wilton said.

Senior Gabby Carton gave the Lions an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI single, and two more runs game home that inning on infield errors.

The Lions will have the tall task of taking on Donovan Catholic in the quarterfinals. They’ll be a clear underdog, but their schedule this spring has prepared them for a moment like this.

They’ve played Freehold Township and undefeated Middletown South this year, registering one win against the Patriots with all four games played closely. A win against Toms River South and tight losses to state powers Cedar Grove, Livingston and Northern Burlington are enough to give the Lions plenty of preparation for the Griffins.

“We just have to go in confidently,” Shevlin said. “We have to play how we know we can play. I think it’s going to be a great game.”

Danny LoGiudice has covered local sports across New Jersey since 2014. Contact him at dlogiudice@gannettnj.com or @danny_logiudice on Twitter.

