NBA Announces 2021-22 All-Rookie Teams

Scottie Barnes earned a first-team All-Rookie selection after being named Rookie of the Year in April.

The NBA announced its 2021–22 All-Rookie teams on Wednesday night.

The first team is led by Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, who also won NBA Rookie of the Year . Barnes is joined by Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Rockets guard Jalen Green and Magic forward Franz Wagner.

The second team includes Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, Pacers guard Chris Duarte, Thunder guard Josh Giddey, Nuggets guard Bones Hyland and Pelicans forward Herbert Jones.

All five players selected for the first team were on the starting lineup for their teams this last season. Barnes averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Cunningham averaged the highest amount of points on the first team with 17.4 per game.

The five players selected for the second team did not all have starting roles. Donsunmu played significantly, averaging 8.8 points, when guard Lonzo Ball missed the majority of the season with a knee injury. Duarte was backup to Buddy Hield, averaging 13.1 points. Giddey started for the Thunder, averaging 12.5 points, but didn’t play the last almost two months of the season due to a hip injury. Hyland was backup to Will Barton, averaging 10.1 points. Jones started for the Pelicans averaging 9.5 points.

The next crew of rookies will be picked at the 2022 NBA draft, which takes place on Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

