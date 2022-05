RALEIGH, N.C. — There’s a new co-working space in downtown Raleigh, thanks in part to a grant from Walmart for Black-owned platforms. The Factory, powered by Black Dollar Corp, is a designated space for entrepreneurs and creators to work and design. The open-concept design has equipment to make everything from a logo on a coffee mug, to machinery for creating beauty products. It’s more than a building, as the initiative aims to lift up its members.

