ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Medical helicopters will be more active as “trauma season” approaches

By Susan Koeppen, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHc8x_0fiyTBPU00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh was the first city northeast of the Mississippi River to have a medical helicopter. It started in 1978 at Allegheny General Hospital with just one helicopter. Now, Life Flight which is operated by Allegheny Health Network has five helicopters in its fleet. In Southwestern Pennsylvania, there are two main air medical units: Life Flight with AHN and STAT Medevac which is run by UPMC’s Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania. We have so many helicopters in our region for two main reasons — geography and the need for speed.

Medical helicopters transport roughly 13,000 patients to Pittsburgh hospitals every year. One of them was Christine Holt. “From what the neurosurgeon told me my skull was broken like a puzzle piece,” recalls Holt. After being kicked in the head by a horse, Holt was flown by Life Flight — from a field in Butler to Allegheny General Hospital. The trip took just 15 minutes. “Definitely saved my life. There was no way I was making it by ambulance,” says Holt.

Doctor Matthew Poremba, medical director of Life Flight, says our geography and rural surroundings in Western Pennsylvania dictate the need and use of medical helicopters. “A place like New York City, you are not going to see a large amount of air medical helicopters because you are a resource dense area,” he says. “But if you are not a resource dense area and you are like Western PA and you have Pittsburgh and Harrisburg and Erie, everything in between is going to need to get to where they need to go quickly. And that’s where air medical helicopters come into play.”

Inside medical helicopters — crews will have life-saving medicine, blood, ventilators and incubators to keep patients alive. “We are a critical care team, essentially a flying ICU,” says Allan Slagle, a flight paramedic with STAT Medevac. He, a nurse and pilot are ready to go at a moments notice. “We can usually be off the ground in about 6 minutes from when the tones go off to when we leave.”

Medical helicopters don’t stop at traffic lights or face the slow-downs that drivers will face, like bridges and tunnels. Steve Lenick is a pilot for STAT Medevac. “I can get from Uniontown to Presby (UPMC Presbyterian) in 17-18 minutes. Where on a bad day in traffic that’s an hour and a half, two hours.”

STAT Medevac started in 1984 with just one helicopter. Now it has 23 in its fleet, and it’s become one of the biggest not-for-profit air medical programs in the country. “We have actually set up hundreds and hundreds of what we call pre-designated landing zones all over Western Pennsylvania, as far north as New York and over into Ohio,” says Don Goodman, vice president of STAT Medevac. Helicopters will land in baseball fields, at farms and on highways to rescue and transport patients. Christine Holt has fully recovered and is back to riding horses. She knows first-hand the life-saving work being done high above Western Pennsylvania. “You just have an appreciation. An appreciation for everyone involved. Thank God everyone was there to do that. "

The cost of being transported by medical helicopter is high — it can be thousands of dollars. It is covered by insurance. Patients will pay their co-pay and deductible. Thanks to a new law, called the No Surprises Act, patients cannot be sent a big “surprise” bill for any balance.

Both Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick say they’ll win Pennsylvania Republican Senate nomination

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigating man reportedly harassing women on local college campus

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating 25-year-old Lovish Manocha for several incidents on a local college campus. Over the last month, sources tell Channel 11 that Manocha has been harassing women on the Carnegie Mellon University campus, following closely behind women walking alone late at night. Our sources say Manocha was able to get into each of the students’ secure dorms without their permission. The news is not sitting well with some students.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Uniontown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Holt
Person
Mehmet Oz
WPXI Pittsburgh

Truck goes over embankment along Route 8

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A flatbed truck went over an embankment in Hampton Township Monday morning. It happened near the intersection of Clearview Road and Route 8. A tow truck was called and the truck was lifted from the creek. Allegheny County 911 said that there were no injuries.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Helicopters#Emergency Medicine#Western Pa#New York City#Allegheny Health Network#Stat Medevac#Upmc
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chihuahua puppy miraculously survives after being shot with an arrow in her neck in California

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A Chihuahua puppy miraculously survived after she was shot in the neck by an arrow in California. According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, a woman called 911 to report that she heard a dog screaming in pain and it woke her up. When a deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office got on the scene, they picked up the dog and an officer with animal services recovered her from the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy saw that the dog, a 4-month-old tan Chihuahua, was shot through the neck with an arrow. The dog was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and the RCDAS says the deputy held the dog to keep her calm.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police looking for truck drivers accused of stealing gallons of diesel fuel in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for two truck drivers accused of working together to steal a couple hundred gallons of diesel fuel in Indiana County. State troopers said the theft happened at a locally-owned gas station near Armagh.”There were two tractor trailers that pulled into this gas station about the same time, and through the course of an audit it was determined 210 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen,” Trooper Clifford Greenfield said.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
85K+
Followers
108K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy