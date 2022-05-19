Nick Pivetta comes through with a complete game in Red Sox' win

Nick Pivetta accomplished a feat that simply isn't seen much anymore. He threw a complete game.

Pivetta became the first Red Sox pitcher since Chris Sale June 5, 2019 to toss a nine-inning complete game, allowing just one run on two hits in the Red Sox' 5-1 win over the Astros.

Pivetta ended up throwing 112 pitches.

The only run allowed by Pivetta came during the first at-bat of the game, when Houston's Jose Altuve capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a solo homer.

Forty-nine percent of Pivetta's pitches were fastballs, maxing out at 95.6 mph. Six of the 11 swings he got on his curveballs were whiffs.

It's the fourth complete game in Major League Baseball this season.

More to come ...