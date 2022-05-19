ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area ferry ridership is booming with rising gas prices

By Matt Bigler
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtWKS_0fiyLK4L00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Many commuters looking for relief from rising gas prices are flocking to Bay Area ferries.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Just about all ferry destinations are seeing an increase in passengers.

"Today I am seeing a lot more people on the boat. There are people separating by just one seat, which is very rare," KCBS Radio's Don Bastida, a regular commuter on the Richmond Ferry said.

Ryan Szekerers a worker on the Richmond Ferry said he has noticed a surge in ridership stemming from the nice weather and gas prices.

"The fact that gas prices are going up and it’s just a nice ride to go to work and start your day," Szekerers said.

Thomas Hall, spokesperson for the San Francisco Bay Ferry service said last month their ridership was four times what it was last year at this time, and compared to January when gas was a measly 5-dollars a gallon.

"April ridership on weekdays was more than double of that over January of 2022 and that was the same on weekends too," Hall explained.

Hall said the San Francisco Bay Ferry service was 124% of what it was prior to the pandemic during this time of the year.

The average price for a ferry ticket from the East Bay is four dollars and fifty cents.

Masks are not required on ferries, but they are recommended.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Owens Fire smoke expected to affect Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing a wild fire air quality advisory for Saturday. Officials say smoke from the Owens Fire will affect the North Bay, northern East Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range with smokey and hazy […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

4 fun things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO — Looking for something to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things to do. 1) Goat Yoga (Half Moon Bay) Check out Half Moon Bay at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for some goat yoga, which is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

How to make the most of a day trip to Angel Island

Every year on Father’s Day, my wife and daughter know exactly what I want: a family day trip to Angel Island State Park. It’s the one day of the year that I can get us all to cross the Golden Gate Bridge, catch the Tiburon ferry and take in the spectacular views of the Bay Area. Our trip involves a bike ride around the island, usually includes a half dozen other friends and always ends with a drink or dessert at the Angel Island Cantina, listening to music in the sunshine. Somehow, we always get the sunshine.
TIBURON, CA
The Richmond Standard

70 years of Nation’s Giant Hamburgers

Credit to the San Pablo Historical and Museum Society (SPHMS) for recently raising awareness that Nation’s Giant Hamburgers is celebrating its 70th anniversary in business. In case you didn’t know, San Pablo is the birthplace of the still-growing burger chain, and, according to the company, “hot dogs is actually how Nation’s Giant Hamburgers got its start back in 1952.”
SAN PABLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Richmond, CA
Traffic
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Richmond, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

Bay Area home sales down 17%, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area home sales are down approximately 17% from last year, according to a report by RE/MAX or Real Estate Maximums, which is an American international real estate company. The report said there were 4,099 housing transactions in April 2022 compared to 4,952 in April 2021 — a difference of 853 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

The 7 Most Exciting New Routes From SFO and OAK

As summer unofficially kicks off, air travel is back. Gone are the half-empty flights and bottom-of-the-barrel fares that were commonplace during the height of the pandemic: If you plan to fly over the next few months, be prepared for higher-than-normal ticket prices, crowded airports and packed planes. (Case in point: SFO is anticipating more than 12 million passengers between Memorial Day and Labor Day — that’s just 67 percent of pre-pandemic levels, but even so, officials expect parking garages to be full.)
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Gas Prices#East Bay#Kcbs Radio#The Richmond Ferry#Kcbs Radio Facebook
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Silicon Valley

Hybrid work in the Bay Area: Data suggests region nearing its ‘new normal’

Caroline Mills now goes into her San Jose office at accounting giant Ernst & Young whenever her team agrees they want to — and sometimes when the company puts on the Wednesday happy hour featuring beer, wine and Asian-fusion food-truck treats. That weekly grub-and-gab session did not exist before the pandemic, nor was a fund to pay for dog-sitting, or company-paid parking. Office attendance, for audit staffer Mills, was also not “very optional,” as it is today.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tunnels under Bay Bridge toll plaza offer look at bridge's history

An East Bay resident's viral TikTok post of tunnels under the Bay Bridge toll plaza has awakened a bit of bridge nostalgia and allowed residents a rare look into Bay Area history.The post by Mingwei Samuel has drawn more than 340,000 views since last week. The video at one point shows stairs that were used by toll collectors to get to their booths.It generated quite a bit of reaction, and of course, curiosity. Are they open to the public? Can anyone walk through them?Caltrans public affairs chief Bart Ney said one of the tunnels used to be a public access...
TRAFFIC
Eater

Meet the Chef Behind the Richmond Restaurant Where Ramen is Religion

Clint and Yoko Tan weren’t sure what would come next in life. Their ultra popular pop-up Noodle in a Haystack came out of nowhere in 2015, for the Tans and for the Bay Area, as they figured out how to get their feet beneath them in San Francisco after leaving Japan. Now they’ve found their first brick and mortar at 4601 Geary Boulevard, and people have raised eyebrows over the $125 ramen tasting menu. That’s why Clint Tan says it’s the ramen itself, the ethos behind his lifestyle, that gets him out of bed in the morning. There is no end goal. Ramen, and bringing an intentional and beautiful meal to each customer, is the pursuit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mountain View Daily

Like Japanese Food? Five Ramen Stores You Can't Miss

The Asahi's Kurobuta Chashu Ramen with Tonkotsu Pork Broth was pretty tasty and comparable to many other ramen places around the area. The noodles stood out to me the most. There is a good variety of Japanese foods(many as tapas). The service is friendly. They have a great atmosphere and lots of seating. Overall, a solid ramen place that I would recommend.
PALO ALTO, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Chinese Restaurants Worth Trying

I was pleasantly surprised when I stopped here on my lunch break. A small place with a nice touch and great customer service. It's Americanized Chinese food that hits just the spot. Every dish from beef with broccoli to a combination fried rice and hot and sour sup is very delicious.
LOS GATOS, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy