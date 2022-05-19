ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFL star Sam Fisher is charged with trafficking large quantities of drugs across Australia after police allegedly found meth during a raid

By Callum Godde
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Retired AFL star Sam Fisher has been charged with drug trafficking as part of a joint investigation between Victorian and Western Australian police.

The 39-year-old, a past All-Australian and two-time St Kilda best and fairest, was charged with trafficking large commercial quantities of illicit drugs after detectives searched a Sandringham property on Wednesday morning.

Drugs, including methylamphetamine and 1,4-Butanediol, and a Mercedes Benz were seized in the raid.

Fisher did not appear when his case was briefly mentioned in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday evening, with his lawyer declaring he preferred to remain in custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMYLz_0fiyGf5b00
Fisher was charged after detectives raided a home in the Melbourne suburb of Sandringham. Officers also seized a parcel allegedly containing a kilogram of meth and 84 grams of cocaine 

The matter has been adjourned until August 10.

It comes after WA Police seized a parcel on April 20 with $129,000 inside that was allegedly meant to be delivered to a Melbourne address.

Another parcel allegedly from Melbourne, containing about one kilogram of methylamphetamine and 84 grams of cocaine concealed inside a kitchen appliance, was intercepted by WA police on the same day.

Police will allege that drugs of dependence were regularly being concealed in white goods and sent from Melbourne to Perth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvV1Y_0fiyGf5b00
Police will allege Fisher was involved in sending drugs from Melbourne to Perth by concealing them in white goods 

Detective Inspector Craig Darlow of the Trident Taskforce said the bust was a 'remarkable result'.

'There may be a perception drugs can be easily concealed, however we have seen time and time again, the ability of police to detect and seize these substances,' he said in a statement.

'This is a warning that regardless of where you are or where how you operate, we will target those involved in the manufacture and trafficking of illicit drugs and hold them to account.'

Fisher played 228 games for St Kilda in a career that lasted from 2004 to 2016. He was named the club's best and fairest in 2008 and 2011.

