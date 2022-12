Teddy bears and food abounded at the annual Monroe-Chester Sportsmen’s Club Christmas party and Sportsmen of the Year awards ceremony on December 8. A large assortment of food to choose from was provided on trays. Teddy bears were brought by different members of the club for the Frank Ferrigno Memorial. Jim Ferrigno sponsored the teddy bear drive to give to children for Christmas at area hospitals.

