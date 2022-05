Wide-open is the best way to describe the Big 12's battle to win the conference in the 2022 college football season. Baylor knocked off Oklahoma State in thrilling fashion in last year's conference title game, and it's safe to assume both teams will be in the mix to win it again this year. The Bears return a handful of starters from a standout defense and bring back one of the top offensive lines in the nation for new quarterback Blake Shapen. With Oklahoma State's defense losing several key pieces at linebacker and in the secondary, coach Mike Gundy's squad will have to lean more on quarterback Spencer Sanders to return to the conference title game. Oklahoma returns only nine starters for new coach Brent Venables, but don't expect the Sooners to drop far from the top spot. Texas and Kansas State are arguably the biggest wild-card teams to watch in this conference next fall.

