Last week marked a watershed moment in college football. Nick Saban complained that a rival school had an advantage in recruiting. Saban has won seven national championships, including six at Alabama, his current school. He’s the most famous coach in his sport. When Saban makes a home visit, parents swoon. The family dog signs up. Alabama sends so many players to the NFL, they should hold the draft in Tuscaloosa.

NFL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO